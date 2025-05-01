Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,947 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Centuri were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Centuri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Centuri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centuri by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Centuri by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centuri by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Get Centuri alerts:

Centuri Stock Performance

Shares of CTRI opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -0.07. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centuri currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTRI

Centuri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.