CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CG Oncology were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 59.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,861,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,096,000 after purchasing an additional 779,730 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 331.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 69,523 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 8.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,230,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after purchasing an additional 100,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

Insider Transactions at CG Oncology

In other news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CGON shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CG Oncology from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on CGON

CG Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGON opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.24. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10,642.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

CG Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.