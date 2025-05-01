Charles Cannon Brookes Buys 2,000,000 Shares of First Tin Plc (LON:1SN) Stock

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) insider Charles Cannon Brookes purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($133,244.50).

Charles Cannon Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 15th, Charles Cannon Brookes bought 965 shares of First Tin stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 4,825 ($64.29).

On Monday, April 7th, Charles Cannon Brookes acquired 1,000,000 shares of First Tin stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($66,622.25).

On Friday, March 21st, Charles Cannon Brookes bought 1,500,000 shares of First Tin stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £90,000 ($119,920.05).

First Tin Stock Performance

Shares of First Tin stock opened at GBX 5.90 ($0.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £18.79 million, a PE ratio of -590.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.60. First Tin Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10).

First Tin Company Profile

First Tin ( LON:1SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX (0.27) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

First Tin is an ethical, reliable and sustainable tin development company with advanced, low capex projects in Germany and Australia, led by a team of renowned tin specialists. The Company is focused on becoming a tin supplier in conflict-free, low political risk jurisdictions through the rapid development of high value, low capex tin assets in Germany and Australia.

First Tin’s goal is to use best-in-class environmental standards to bring two tin mines into production in three years, providing provenance of supply to support the current global clean energy and technological revolutions, for which tin is critical.

