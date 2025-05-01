Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 26.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,419,000 after purchasing an additional 111,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.69.

Shares of CHH opened at $125.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.90. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $389.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In related news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

