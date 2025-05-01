Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $135.87, but opened at $144.21. Cincinnati Financial shares last traded at $138.13, with a volume of 119,347 shares traded.

The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.51.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

