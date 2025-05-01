City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,225 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of City worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in City by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after buying an additional 51,055 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in City by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in City by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in City by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,187. This represents a 33.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $124,844.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,048. This trade represents a 9.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,728 shares of company stock worth $205,324 over the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. City Holding has a 1-year low of $99.63 and a 1-year high of $137.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.48.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. City had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

