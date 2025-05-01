City Office REIT (CIO) to Release Earnings on Friday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $42.38 million for the quarter. City Office REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $41.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.79 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. On average, analysts expect City Office REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CIO opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

City Office REIT Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.52%.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

See Also

