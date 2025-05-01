Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,317 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,392,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,555,000 after acquiring an additional 246,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 299,264 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 536,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on Clean Energy Fuels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $324.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Energy Fuels

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland purchased 15,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,072. The trade was a 3.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $64,100. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Articles

