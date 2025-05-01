Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Up 4.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.07. 609,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,675,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Specifically, major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno acquired 144,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $147,493.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 61,643,729 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,603.58. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno bought 29,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $27,531.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 61,445,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,758,484.24. This trade represents a 0.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $478.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 10,104,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,849,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,371,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 610,110 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,636,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 405,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,205,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 117,516 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.