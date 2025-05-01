Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,109,880 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,811,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,109,880 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.3% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,127,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,719,407,000 after acquiring an additional 545,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $184.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.39 and a 200 day moving average of $207.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.50.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

