Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.67.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVLT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVLT
Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems
Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $850,613,000 after buying an additional 54,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,909,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,115,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,660,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,527,000 after acquiring an additional 607,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,681,000 after purchasing an additional 43,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,389,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.9 %
CVLT opened at $167.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $101.54 and a 12 month high of $190.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.76.
Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Commvault Systems Company Profile
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Commvault Systems
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.