Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVLT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVLT

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,853.04. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at $79,447,876.76. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $850,613,000 after buying an additional 54,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,909,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,115,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,660,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,527,000 after acquiring an additional 607,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,681,000 after purchasing an additional 43,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,389,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

CVLT opened at $167.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $101.54 and a 12 month high of $190.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.76.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.