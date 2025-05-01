Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVLT. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $167.13 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $101.54 and a twelve month high of $190.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.76. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $275.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

