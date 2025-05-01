Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 target price for the company.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Shares of SID opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 30,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 31,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,464 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,053,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 436,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2,160.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,584,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,514,727 shares in the last quarter.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

