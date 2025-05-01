Contrasting Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 30.68% 28.08% 13.64% Pixelworks -66.47% -111.21% -33.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Texas Instruments and Pixelworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 3 11 9 2 2.40 Pixelworks 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Texas Instruments presently has a consensus price target of $189.41, indicating a potential upside of 18.34%. Pixelworks has a consensus price target of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 308.81%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Texas Instruments and Pixelworks”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $16.05 billion 9.07 $4.80 billion $5.27 30.37 Pixelworks $43.21 million 0.75 -$28.72 million ($0.49) -1.08

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Pixelworks on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and logic and sensing products. The Embedded Processing segment offers microcontrollers that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. It provides DLP products primarily for use in project high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols. It also provides software and platform licensing products comprising Pixelworks Pro Software, a software that enables development and customize the look and feel of mobile products by use of various features, such as absolute color accuracy, HDR tone mapping, SDR-to-HDR conversion, and others; and TrueCut Motion Platform, content creation tool which provides the ability to dial in a motion look on a shot-by-shot basis. The company distributes its products to integrators, branded manufacturers, and branded suppliers. Pixelworks, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

