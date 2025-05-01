Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VLRS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.27.

VLRS opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $429.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.17.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The business had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

