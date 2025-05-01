CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Receives $14.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CorMedix

Institutional Trading of CorMedix

CorMedix Stock Up 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 685.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 169,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 1,398.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 156,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,225,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMD opened at $9.19 on Friday. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $599.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

CorMedix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.