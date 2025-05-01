CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Receives $14.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Trading of CorMedix
CorMedix Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of CRMD opened at $9.19 on Friday. CorMedix has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $599.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.
CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
CorMedix Company Profile
CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.
