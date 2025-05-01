Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.
Shares of CLM stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $9.30.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
