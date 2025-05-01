Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

Several research firms recently commented on CRSR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

CRSR stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $742.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $13.02.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $41,569.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,552. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

