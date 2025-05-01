Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Receives C$10.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Price Performance

About Coveo Solutions

TSE:CVO opened at C$6.14 on Monday. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.92 and a 52 week high of C$8.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$412.56 million, a P/E ratio of -37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

(Get Free Report

Coveo Solutions Inc is an AI-powered platform. It provides applied AI solutions enabling enterprises to deliver relevant digital experiences at scale. The company’s solutions provide value to its customers by helping drive revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.