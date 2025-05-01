Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $148.67, but opened at $160.00. Crane shares last traded at $160.49, with a volume of 135,308 shares changing hands.

The conglomerate reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $392,011.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,635,354.48. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CR. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Crane by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Crane by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Crane by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

