Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) by 265.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,020 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Crexendo worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Crexendo by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo Stock Performance

Crexendo stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.39 and a beta of 1.33. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CXDO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. D. Boral Capital lifted their price target on Crexendo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $6.75) on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crexendo

Insider Transactions at Crexendo

In other Crexendo news, COO Douglas Walter Gaylor sold 10,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,143.89. The trade was a 4.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 229,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $1,262,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 445,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,972.50. The trade was a 33.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,818 in the last three months. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crexendo

(Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.