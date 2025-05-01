CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Position Raised by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $1,013,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,613 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,037.60. The trade was a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $50,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,516.46. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,381 shares of company stock worth $1,608,243 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

