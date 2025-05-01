Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,300 at Citigroup

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 3,550 ($47.30) to GBX 3,300 ($43.97) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($50.63) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Croda International

Croda International Stock Performance

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 2,950.99 ($39.32) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,949.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,268.92. The stock has a market cap of £4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 2,551 ($33.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,932 ($65.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90.

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 142.60 ($1.90) EPS for the quarter. Croda International had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Croda International will post 181.8307268 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,643 ($35.22), for a total transaction of £10,043.40 ($13,382.28). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 155 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,882 ($38.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,467.10 ($5,952.17). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 570 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,575. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.