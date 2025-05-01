Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stake Lowered by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 91.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,602 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $41,421,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 443.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,605 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,170,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after acquiring an additional 38,379 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,032,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $444.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

