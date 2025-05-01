CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,254 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 868.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 362,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 178,658 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 782.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 176,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 156,466 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 951,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 104,564 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

CFB opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $788.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

