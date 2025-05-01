Crown (NYSE:CCK) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $89.78, but opened at $94.11. Crown shares last traded at $96.43, with a volume of 236,095 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Crown by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Crown by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Crown by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

