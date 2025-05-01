Curtis Advisory Group LLC Sells 359 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.8% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,021 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,140 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.11 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $202.33 to $167.88 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.