Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Trading 3.7% Higher on Strong Earnings

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.35. 610,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,112,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.
The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 70,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 53,602 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,700,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,204,000 after acquiring an additional 806,684 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $61,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
