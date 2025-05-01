D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $126.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

