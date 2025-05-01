DA Davidson Comments on Brunswick’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Brunswick in a report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Bryan forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.31. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

BC opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4,972.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,509,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 409,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,062,000 after acquiring an additional 156,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 142.15%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

