DA Davidson Forecasts Preferred Bank Q2 Earnings

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Preferred Bank in a research report issued on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $9.81 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2026 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PFBC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.71. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $71.43 and a one year high of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.74.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $65.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.78 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,129,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 530,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,540,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,105,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

