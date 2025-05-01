Definitive Healthcare (DH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter. Definitive Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.220 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.020 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. The business had revenue of $62.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. On average, analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $293.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DH

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.