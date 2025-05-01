dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.22.

DNTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on dentalcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins upped their price target on dentalcorp from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

DNTL opened at C$8.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. dentalcorp has a 52 week low of C$6.01 and a 52 week high of C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

