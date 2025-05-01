Desjardins Has Lowered Expectations for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Price

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s previous close.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Trading Up 0.4 %

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock opened at C$19.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.11. The company has a market cap of C$881.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.08. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52-week low of C$15.08 and a 52-week high of C$20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Insider Activity at Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

In other Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Teresa Mccarthy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.30, for a total value of C$135,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Aaron Potter sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.96, for a total value of C$60,259.24. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is an open-ended trust. The Trust, through its subsidiaries, indirectly provides alternative financing to private companies (Partners) in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for payment of distributions to unitholders of the Trust.

