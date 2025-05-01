Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Lufax (NYSE:LU) to Sell

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Lufax Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE LU opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. Lufax has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 999.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 888,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 27.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 32,536 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

Read More

