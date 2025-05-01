Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU) Short Interest Up 97.0% in April

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the March 31st total of 182,900 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 817,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

METU opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 million and a P/E ratio of 16.29. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $52.12.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METU. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,626,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 42,354 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000.

The Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (METU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METU was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

