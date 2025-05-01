Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $490.37 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $538.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.45.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,359.72. The trade was a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,499.20. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $999,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,744 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,740,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,203,000 after buying an additional 92,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,649,000 after buying an additional 191,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,571,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.