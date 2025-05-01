Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $445.00 to $465.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $490.37 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $538.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares in the company, valued at $346,541. This represents a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $999,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $250,571,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,480,000 after buying an additional 259,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,649,000 after acquiring an additional 191,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

