DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $183.76 and last traded at $192.89, with a volume of 3162935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.23.

Specifically, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.22, for a total value of $266,788.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,173,644.60. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total transaction of $3,697,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 887,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,026,277.80. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.66.

DoorDash Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 714.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

