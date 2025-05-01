DoubleVerify (DV) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect DoubleVerify to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $153.07 million for the quarter.
DoubleVerify Stock Performance
NYSE DV opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.
Insider Activity at DoubleVerify
In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
