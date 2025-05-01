DoubleVerify (DV) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect DoubleVerify to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $153.07 million for the quarter.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE DV opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Loop Capital lowered DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

