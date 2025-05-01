Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Partners upgraded Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Doximity from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

DOCS opened at $56.81 on Thursday. Doximity has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Doximity by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

