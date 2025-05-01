Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.41.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,380,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $204,000,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $192,284,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $102,209,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $73,906,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dynatrace stock opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $63.00.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
