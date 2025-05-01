E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.27. E2open Parent shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 291,972 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.01 million. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETWO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 593.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,960,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,336 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,878,000 after buying an additional 408,779 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in E2open Parent by 384.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 240,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 390,372 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $676.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

