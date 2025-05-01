Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Shares Down 4.1% Following Weak Earnings

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.05. Approximately 190,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 473,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.
The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.33 by ($6.60). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Easterly Government Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.95%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 814.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 111.94 and a beta of 0.87.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
