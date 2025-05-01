Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Shares Down 4.1% Following Weak Earnings

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.05. Approximately 190,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 473,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.33 by ($6.60). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.75 price objective (down previously from $37.50) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on DEA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 814.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 111.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.