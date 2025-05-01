Eaton (ETN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $2.70 per share and revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Eaton has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 11.800-12.200 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eaton to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $294.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.22.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

