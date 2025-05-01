eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Price Up 0.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $73.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. eBay traded as high as $67.02 and last traded at $66.75. Approximately 1,627,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,956,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.32.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Barclays set a $72.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $77,267.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,946.80. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,626. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2,536.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,535,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $239,037,000 after buying an additional 3,401,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,765,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,934 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in eBay by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in eBay by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,105,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $130,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $96,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

