Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.48.

ESTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.52. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 156.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $250,071.35. Following the sale, the executive now owns 96,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,757,852.68. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $1,700,575.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,183,165.07. The trade was a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,304 shares of company stock worth $20,847,452. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 793.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

