Electric Vehicle Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 29th

Tesla, Wolfspeed, Rivian Automotive, Plug Power, and NIO are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the design, production or support of electric vehicles and their components. This category includes automakers of battery-powered and plug-in hybrid cars, suppliers of batteries and powertrains, and operators of charging infrastructure, making it a focal point for investors seeking exposure to the global shift toward sustainable transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $284.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,213,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,074,840. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.09. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $916.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wolfspeed (WOLF)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

WOLF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 50,963,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,484,419. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $442.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

RIVN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,788,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,411,054. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. 137,196,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,101,385. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.07.

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. 30,621,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,145,841. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.74.

