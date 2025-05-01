Enovis (ENOV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Enovis to post earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter. Enovis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.250 EPS.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $560.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.14 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. On average, analysts expect Enovis to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Stock Down 1.0 %

ENOV stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.86. Enovis has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $56.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENOV

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.