Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $12.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enovix traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 4778068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $2,805,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,045,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,123,564.35. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative net margin of 963.17% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The company had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

